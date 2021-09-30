How to decrease interview anxiety

If an employer offers you an interview, the employer is definitely interested in your skills and what you can bring to their company. However, interview anxiety can easily hinder your chances of landing the job. This is a common occurrence. Recent data suggests that 93% of Americans have experienced interview anxiety at some point. To help you feel confident going into your interview, here are some tips to decrease interview anxiety.

Take care of yourself

While some interview anxiety is purely mental, some physical components can exacerbate the issue. Drinking caffeine, for example, can make you feel more anxious. To avoid drinking too much caffeine the day before the interview, make sure you get plenty of sleep the night before. In addition, moderate exercise and a proper diet can help you feel more confident.

Research the company