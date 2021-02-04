How to efficiently write top tier cover letters

One of the aspects of searching for a job that is the most daunting is the dreaded cover letter. It is important to write a letter that conveys both who you are as an employee, but also how you will be a good fit for the position for which you are applying. Your potential employer may be able to tell if your cover letter is too generic, so you should customize your letters for each position. However, this does not mean that you need to spend hours creating unique content for each and every letter. Here are a few tricks to help speed up your cover letter writing process, while also tailoring each letter to the specific position.
Reuse some content
While each cover letter should be mostly unique, you can standardize a few pieces that you use every time. If your education is important to the types of positions you are seeking, have a standard blurb that you put in every letter that describes your education. You can also standardize the portion of your letter that describes you personally. Seek out a few phrases that you want to use in most letters, and then adjust the content around those pieces.
Look for buzzwords
Most employers have key terminology or "buzzwords" that you can use in your cover letter. Make sure that you read the job description thoroughly, and do a little research on the company. You can use phrases and words that seem important to the potential employer in your letter, as long as they are relevant to your particular skill set. Use their terminology to help you write your cover letter. This will show your employer that you paid attention to what they are looking for and that you went above and beyond to do research about the company.
Don't reiterate your resume
While it may be tempting to list out all of your relevant experience in your cover letter, it is not advised. According to Forbes, you should include highlights, but no more. Your cover letter is your chance to say how that experience makes you a good fit for the position. Talk about the why and the how of it. Your future employer wants to know what benefits you will bring to them, not what you did last year.
A well-written cover letter can be the difference between landing an interview (and your dream job) and having your application discarded. It is well worth the effort of writing a quality letter that conveys both who you are and what you will offer to your potential employer. Make sure that you edit carefully, for grammar mistakes can easily be your undoing. With a great cover letter, you will soon find yourself with a great new job.