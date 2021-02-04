How to efficiently write top tier cover letters

One of the aspects of searching for a job that is the most daunting is the dreaded cover letter. It is important to write a letter that conveys both who you are as an employee, but also how you will be a good fit for the position for which you are applying. Your potential employer may be able to tell if your cover letter is too generic, so you should customize your letters for each position. However, this does not mean that you need to spend hours creating unique content for each and every letter. Here are a few tricks to help speed up your cover letter writing process, while also tailoring each letter to the specific position.

Reuse some content

While each cover letter should be mostly unique, you can standardize a few pieces that you use every time. If your education is important to the types of positions you are seeking, have a standard blurb that you put in every letter that describes your education. You can also standardize the portion of your letter that describes you personally. Seek out a few phrases that you want to use in most letters, and then adjust the content around those pieces.

Look for buzzwords