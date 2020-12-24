How to find a job without attending in-person events

Getting a new job doesn't have to be as hard as it sounds. With technology today, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your house in search of a job. Additionally, it doesn't have to cost you much or take you long, but you have to know where to look and how to do it. Nevertheless, you have to know what types of jobs you want to attract and ensure you are qualified.
Keep your social media presence targeted
Is your social media presence working for or against you? Most companies keep active and interactive platforms where they post jobs, invite interested parties for interviews, and even interact with the public. When you brand yourself as a capable candidate and market yourself in such platforms, it gets easier for employers to notice you.
Check online job boards
Companies usually post vacant positions on popular job boards such as Indeed, SimplyHired, CareerBuilder, and Monster. Most of these job boards have an advanced search option to search by company, job title, location, keyword, and date posted.
It pays to apply to job vacancies you are qualified to. Also, send as many applications as possible without waiting for replies. It's better to be scheduled for multiple interviews than have none.
Look for virtual career fairs
Look for career fairs that are held exclusively online such as one hosted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch previously in October
Work on local connections
You may know someone who works in a company you are interested in working in who would let you know when there is a vacancy. Keeping your circle aware that you are searching for a job makes it easier for them to refer you to a possible employer.
Brand yourself
Are you a computer technician? Let people know how skilled you are in sorting their technical issues. In everything you do, market your skills, even if it means offering free services initially. Each industry has a unique code of conduct that you may adopt to ensure you are more visible and marketable
This way, you will attract employers faster, and you will not have to attend in-person events!