How to find a job without attending in-person events

Getting a new job doesn't have to be as hard as it sounds. With technology today, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your house in search of a job. Additionally, it doesn't have to cost you much or take you long, but you have to know where to look and how to do it. Nevertheless, you have to know what types of jobs you want to attract and ensure you are qualified.

Keep your social media presence targeted

Is your social media presence working for or against you? Most companies keep active and interactive platforms where they post jobs, invite interested parties for interviews, and even interact with the public. When you brand yourself as a capable candidate and market yourself in such platforms, it gets easier for employers to notice you.

Check online job boards

Companies usually post vacant positions on popular job boards such as Indeed, SimplyHired, CareerBuilder, and Monster. Most of these job boards have an advanced search option to search by company, job title, location, keyword, and date posted.