How to find a summer job

In a town like Richmond, with so many colleges and universities, the competition for seasonal employment is steep. So, how do you stand out from the crowd and find a summer job that doesn't suck?

Pick a job in a field that interests you.

You'd be surprised how much people want to help once they know what you want. But in order for them to know what you want, you have to know first. Think about what you're good at, what you're curious about, and try to find a job that is a good match for both.

If you're interested in agriculture and gardening, try finding a job as a landscaper, gardener, farm hand, or working at a farmer's market.

If you're athletic and personable, you might enjoy working as a lifeguard, golf caddy, or swim or tennis teacher.

Love kids? Good at being in charge? Summer camps are always looking for councilors, and with school out, many parents need babysitters and nannies for the summer months.

Have you ever worked at a restaurant or cafe? If you have, then you know that it can be an amazing learning experience that comes with lifelong friends. If not, working in the service industry is invaluable; everyone should do it at least once.

If you're self-motivated and responsible, and enjoy working alone, summer is also a time when people are in need of pet sitters and house sitters.

Be proactive and start early

Don't wait until June; start your job search now! Check the resource office at your college, the job listings in your local newspaper, and your personal networks. If you're interested in working at a restaurant or cafe, keep an eye out for help wanted signs; they may seem old-fashioned but they're a classic for a reason.

You can also simply ask if a place is hiring. If you don't have a resume yet, make one! Print out some copies at home, the library, or your college resource center. Put those babies in a manila folder and walk around town handing them out at places you'd like to work. Trust us: walking in with a resume in-hand will immediately put you a cut above 50% of the people applying.

A place you want to work might not be hiring at the moment you apply, but that doesn't mean they won't be hiring a week or month from now. If they have your resume and know how to reach you, you've just made their life way easier. Ideally, you'll be in the position to turn DOWN jobs, because you have so many options.

Make sure it’s a right fit

Trust your gut. When you're interviewing, don't just answer questions, ask the interviewer questions, too. Try to get a feel for the workplace culture. You should feel empowered to ask your interviewer questions like what they like about working for the company, what they find challenging, and what a typical day looks like.

Find out the basics like: what is the pay, how tips are shared (if that's relevant). Always remember: you deserve to work in a healthy environment that values you as an employee.