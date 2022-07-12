How to follow up after multiple rounds of a job interview

After the final round of a job interview, you will often be told to wait for a verdict on whether or not you have been hired. The waiting time after the interview can be agonizing for most people. It is possible to struggle with what should be done after the last interview. Most likely, agonizing with the question of whether it is appropriate or expected to make a follow-up. Specifically, when to make a follow-up, who you should address, where to channel the follow-up, and the purpose it should serve. Well, here are three things you can do as a follow-up after multiple rounds of a job interview. This will help you understand the when, who, where, and why factors of follow-up after the final round of a job interview.

1. Send a thank you note

One day after your final interview it is advisable to send a thank you note. Send an email to the hiring manager and express your gratitude for their time. Show your appreciation and your excitement for their consideration. Use the opportunity to mention one thing that you learnt about the organization during the interview. Ensure it is short and straightforward. However, beware that a thank you note is not a chance to provide better answers to your interview.

2. Send a follow-up note

Although the decision to hire or not to hire is out of your hand, it does not mean you are powerless. If they take too long to inform you of their verdict, write a follow-up note. Always keep note of the date they said they would give feedback. If it is one week past the mentioned date, write an email to the hiring manager. A follow-up email gives you an opportunity to:

Express even more excitement and confidence about the job

Enquire if you are required to send additional information

Reinstate your eagerness to hear from them

3. Write a feedback note

The anxiety you feel as you wait for the verdict of the interview is attributed to the fact that the organization and you do not share the same sense of urgency on the matter. Unfortunately, you could be so sure that the interview went well but still, the organization fails to give you an offer. In such a case, write a feedback note to the requiring manager. Though brief and precise, the feedback note should:

Highlight your gratitude to the interviewers

State how much you enjoyed the interview process

Request feedback on what you could change to bolster your chances of securing a job in future

Although not all recruiting managers will give feedback, the tips provided by those who reply would help you improve your chances on the next job interview.

Final thoughts