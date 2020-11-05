How to give outstanding answers to standard interview questions

Employers tend to ask you questions pulled from the same pool of questions. Because the questions become repetitive after an extended job hunt, it can be tempting to offer canned responses or to simply give the answers that you think the employer wants to hear. However, when answering common interview questions, the key to giving a great answer is to be genuine.
Preparation
Always know about the company and position you're applying for before you go into the job. No matter what the pay is or how prestigious the position is, your employer wants to know that you care about the company. The most experienced, most educated, most intelligent candidate can be an awful fit for a position if they don't care about what the company stands for or whether the company succeeds.
Look up the history of the company, paying special attention to its core values and its performance expectations, and use that knowledge to draft up your responses to the questions you're most likely to be asked during your interview. Most companies will have this kind of information on their website, but if you're having trouble finding it, then Indeed.com has resources for finding out information on your potential employer.
Tell me about yourself
This is a good time to bring up aspects of your life that might be relatable, and explain how they show you're a good fit for the position. If the position requires a compassionate candidate, feel free to bring up your rescue dog or how you help care for an ailing family member. If you have a hobby that requires a lot of skill and dedication, bring that up to show that you have a history of being extremely passionate and dedicated.
The most important part of answering this question is to be genuine. Go ahead and talk about the things in your life that you're passionate about, but make sure you relate it back into how your life experiences have coalesced to shape you into the ideal pick for the position.
What's your biggest strength/weakness?
When answering this question, employers are typically trying to ascertain whether you're self-aware enough to know what you're good at and where you need to improve. It's not necessary to give canned responses (like responding to an inquiry about your weaknesses by saying that you work too hard), but it's extremely important to give an answer that showcases your ability to respond to challenges by improving yourself. If being a workaholic is genuinely a big flaw of yours, then you could respond by explaining a situation
Doing well in an interview is, like most things, about being yourself. As long as you show up to interviews prepared, the rest is about showing the employer that you're real, sincere, and that you truly care about the position. At the end of the day, being a real person is more important than being a Xeroxed copy of what you think the ideal employee is.