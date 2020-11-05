How to give outstanding answers to standard interview questions

Employers tend to ask you questions pulled from the same pool of questions. Because the questions become repetitive after an extended job hunt, it can be tempting to offer canned responses or to simply give the answers that you think the employer wants to hear. However, when answering common interview questions, the key to giving a great answer is to be genuine.

Preparation

Always know about the company and position you're applying for before you go into the job. No matter what the pay is or how prestigious the position is, your employer wants to know that you care about the company. The most experienced, most educated, most intelligent candidate can be an awful fit for a position if they don't care about what the company stands for or whether the company succeeds.

Look up the history of the company, paying special attention to its core values and its performance expectations, and use that knowledge to draft up your responses to the questions you're most likely to be asked during your interview. Most companies will have this kind of information on their website, but if you're having trouble finding it, then Indeed.com has resources for finding out information on your potential employer.

Tell me about yourself