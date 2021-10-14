How to handle employment gaps in your resume

Life doesn't always happen neatly, in perfect sequence. It's messy and unpredictable. Resume gaps can happen for a ton of different reasons, many of them unavoidable and out of your control. Despite being a fact of life, employers may be concerned about your willingness or ability to work. Here are some ways to handle noticeable employment gaps.

Include experiences during the gap

Think back to everything you did during that time. Is there anything that added to your skills or accomplishments? Did you donate your time, further your education, learn a new skill? Add it to your resume!

Don't list every job

It's always best to customize your cover letter and resume to the job you're applying for and not every past job will be relevant to the position in question. Only listing your most relevant employment will make gaps much less noticeable.

Don't list start & end months