Changing industries can be a big adjustment, but a big step in the right direction for your career! Approaching a job interview or preparing a resume may seem difficult when your prior work experience no longer feels relevant, but don't count yourself out. There are plenty of ways to show a company that you're valuable without a decade of industry work under your belt. Here are some ways to highlight your skills for a new line of work:

Make good use of a cover letter

Approximately 26 percent of recruiters highly value cover letters when considering applicants, and they can also be a great spot to elaborate on your skills. You'll want to make sure your resume is strong on its own, but limited space can often prevent you from telling the whole story.

Cover letters should not just repeat what you say on your resume. Know that recruiters will have your resume on hand, and use it as a reference point. Elaborate on the work you did and explain how you see those skills tying into this new job. Be confident! Remember — you're selling yourself.

Know what they're looking for

Spend a lot of time getting to know your potential position's job description. Until you reach an interview stage, this is going to be your best resource and indication of what recruiters are looking for.

Don't be afraid to pull language from the description for use in your resume and/or cover letter. These words will jump out to those who review your application and help them to see if you'll be a good fit.

You could also reach out to one of their current employees and ask what talents they most value. Working well within the company culture is another skill that can be hard to teach!

Focus on relevance

It can be hard to feel confident when shifting into a new industry. As a result, you may be tempted to bog down your resume with all the good work you've ever done. Try to resist this urge! Employers may miss your pertinent skills if they have too much to sort through. Prioritize featuring the jobs most relevant to your latest pursuit. It will save recruiters time, and may save you from a rejection!