How to job hunt before a big move: 5 easy steps

The thought of taking your skills to a new location is an exciting decision that invites new experiences, opportunities, and new limits. However, it is no walk in the park for just anyone, especially those seeking employment in new territories or cities they don't already live in. We get it — it can be pretty tricky to land yourself that dream job in that new dream city. The process can be a hassle, and worse yet, increasingly frustrating, but do not lose hope yet. We've compiled this article post to give you a quick enlightening guide, walk with you, and provide tips to land you that coveted job in the new area.
The most crucial part of this process is to ensure you have an outstanding resume and cover letter. Online resumes and cover letters can also give your job hunt a better success score. This part begs a lot of attention to detail, especially to the address. DO NOT be quick to write your current address; instead, put under your current address in parentheses, such as "Relocating to Hampton in January 2022". It will immediately kill any doubts the employer has about your location while job hunting. Let's get right into the steps you should take:
Research
It is prudent to collect information and data on job markets and the companies you desire to sell your services. You might also find it crucial to compare the salary differences between your current city and the new location you wish to work in.
The internet can also be a beneficial tool in researching where you would likely find a job. It increases your success rate by a considerable margin.
Network
Creating a web network with professionals allows you to connect with individuals likely to help you answer any questions during job hunting.
You never know — you could be lucky enough to have someone in your network with the information you need on any future job opportunities that are best suited for you in one of your prospective locations.
Interview
After you have built a mass network and sent out your resume and cover letters, you will likely get a chance to be interviewed. Some employers will want first to schedule a phone interview with you before they consider you for an in-person interview. Be sure the company will inquire why you want to relocate; as such, be prepared with a compelling story on your desire to relocate.
During the interview, you have to ensure you have a presentable background with minimal distraction. Related article: How to decrease interview anxiety
Make a comparison of the offers you get and the cost of living
Getting employed is just the tip of the iceberg. It would be a disaster if you agreed to sign with a company only to realize your salary cannot maintain your living standards in the new city. It's vital, therefore, to scrutinize and evaluate your options before making a final decision.
Inquire on relocation assistance
It isn't always the case, but some companies offer relocation assistance to their newly employed staff, so do not shy away from asking.
Key takeaway
Job hunting and relocation can be frame-shaking, but once you have made up your mind, it is always advisable to expel any doubts whatsoever that might shake your confidence. Finally, always give yourself time, learn to be patient, and give yourself ample time to find the right job for yourself.
Now find yourself that dream job!