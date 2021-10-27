How to job hunt before a big move: 5 easy steps

The thought of taking your skills to a new location is an exciting decision that invites new experiences, opportunities, and new limits. However, it is no walk in the park for just anyone, especially those seeking employment in new territories or cities they don't already live in. We get it — it can be pretty tricky to land yourself that dream job in that new dream city. The process can be a hassle, and worse yet, increasingly frustrating, but do not lose hope yet. We've compiled this article post to give you a quick enlightening guide, walk with you, and provide tips to land you that coveted job in the new area.

The most crucial part of this process is to ensure you have an outstanding resume and cover letter. Online resumes and cover letters can also give your job hunt a better success score. This part begs a lot of attention to detail, especially to the address. DO NOT be quick to write your current address; instead, put under your current address in parentheses, such as "Relocating to Hampton in January 2022". It will immediately kill any doubts the employer has about your location while job hunting. Let's get right into the steps you should take:

Research