Many people today are looking to change careers for one reason or another. One industry that is always attractive for people in this situation is real estate. Real estate can be an extremely rewarding career; however it does take some work. Here are some things you need to know if you've decided to make a career switch to real estate.

You need a real estate license

You can't just wake up one day and decide you're going to work in the commercial or residential real estate business that same day. First, you need to get licensed. Depending on what state you desire to work in, the process can be different. In Virginia, you must complete 60 hours of approved pre-licensing education, and then pass the course exam. After passing that exam, you must then take and pass the Virginia Real Estate Salesperson Exam. At this point you are fortunately done with exams, and you just need to have your fingerprints taken and then select a sponsoring broker. After these steps you can submit your application and receive your license.

Decide on commercial or residential real estate

Having an idea of which type of real estate you would prefer to work in can go a long way with keeping you on track and motivated. Commercial real estate agents have the advantage of dealing with longer lease terms, higher returns, and property that is easier to increase value. Residential agents on the other hand have a lower cost of entry, a larger pool of buyers and renters, and experience better performance in the event of an economic crisis.

Have a plan