How to make diversity & inclusion a priority in your job hunt

Sites, such as Glassdoor and Indeed, offer platforms for employees to speak out - either for or against the company in question. While it's best not to base an entire company's reputation on a single review, an overwhelming amount of reviews with similar opinions is an important factor to consider in your job hunt.

Specifically, looking for incidents of workplace discrimination can help inform your decision on whether the company is truly holding up to the standards they have in place.

Identify who the company works with

The people one associates themselves with can say a lot about them — and the same is true for companies. That is, the organizations, initiatives, and causes that a company engages with can tell you about its values.