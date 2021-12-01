How to make diversity & inclusion a priority in your job hunt

Diversity and inclusion make a happier workforce, boost creativity and innovation, as well as improve employees' decision-making. A diverse workforce that focuses on making employees feel included is extremely important. Recruiters are unlikely to admit that they struggle to hire, retain, and promote talent. Here is how to make diversity and inclusion a priority in your job hunt.
Carefully scrutinize job descriptions
Be sure to scrutinize job descriptions. Bias can often be found in them, both implicitly and explicitly. Pay attention and keep an eye out for off-putting and troublesome terminology. Also, compare similar job descriptions between companies you're interested in. Check out different roles within a company you're interested in and compare the language across various job listings. Doing so will help you identify patterns in tone and give you clues about the company culture.
Review the company's employees
Find out who's on the leadership team at the company. This information is often available on the company's website, but you can also search for it online, including LinkedIn. Look at their backgrounds for things like education, experience, culture, and geography to see how these pieces might impact the company’s direction.
Look at reviews
Sites, such as Glassdoor and Indeed, offer platforms for employees to speak out - either for or against the company in question. While it's best not to base an entire company's reputation on a single review, an overwhelming amount of reviews with similar opinions is an important factor to consider in your job hunt.
Specifically, looking for incidents of workplace discrimination can help inform your decision on whether the company is truly holding up to the standards they have in place.
Identify who the company works with
The people one associates themselves with can say a lot about them — and the same is true for companies. That is, the organizations, initiatives, and causes that a company engages with can tell you about its values.
For example, if you learn that the company you have an interview with partners with an organization that supports Black entrepreneurs, you know that it takes an active interest in supporting people of color, which may be a big plus sign for you.