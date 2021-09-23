How to manage your online professional presence for job searches

Social media is now a powerful self-promotional tool. Virtually everybody has an online presence. It is quite easy for companies and their recruiting agencies to search to find out your attitude to work-related issues quickly. To prove to the recruiting agencies that you are the right kind of person they are searching for, you need to maintain a professional online presence. If your resume and online presence are appealing, then, without a doubt, you will be the right match for the job. Here is how to effectively build and manage your online platform for job searches.
Create a LinkedIn profile
A LinkedIn account is considered to be a basic professional networking social media platform across the world. It enables both employers and employees to build their brand to be recognized by other stakeholders in the same field. A LinkedIn account will allow you to research the companies, interviewers, recruiters, and hiring managers. This will enable you to have all the information you need when submitting applications and showing up to interviews.
A LinkedIn account will also improve your networking opportunities. It will help you find people who share the same goals and objectives as you do. It will also enable you to land that dream job you have been searching for, as most recruiters and hiring managers post these vacancies on LinkedIn.
Join career-related groups
Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok are full of groups formed by people who share the same interests. If you join a group of like-minded job seekers and share the same ideologies about your dream career, you will get industry insight. Job vacancies will also be posted in these groups, hence making them beneficial to you.
Utilize your limited bio space
Each social media platform, like Twitter, has a Bio section where you can offer a description of yourself in your online presence. The description of your Bio provides information about what you believe in. This will give the recruiting manager an idea of the kind of person they are interested in. The Bio should provide details about your experiences, personality, skills, interests, goals, and what you plan to offer to employers.
Consider the content you post or share
The kind of content you post will attract like-minded individuals to your platforms, and this will either be beneficial or a liability to you when searching for a job. You need to scrutinize the kind of information that passes across your platform, as this is what builds your brand online. You should be aware that unprofessional, hostile, illegal, and unethical content will do more harm to you in the long run, as a prospective employer might come across this content and not want to be associated with you.
Maintain an active online presence
Most recruiters will search for you online to ascertain if you have an active presence. They will check search engines like Google and social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. A good online company builds your brand, making it easier for someone to learn something you are interested in. Make sure it is easy to find online as it shows the employer that you care about your brand.