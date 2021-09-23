How to manage your online professional presence for job searches

Join career-related groups

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok are full of groups formed by people who share the same interests. If you join a group of like-minded job seekers and share the same ideologies about your dream career, you will get industry insight. Job vacancies will also be posted in these groups, hence making them beneficial to you.

Utilize your limited bio space

Each social media platform, like Twitter, has a Bio section where you can offer a description of yourself in your online presence. The description of your Bio provides information about what you believe in. This will give the recruiting manager an idea of the kind of person they are interested in. The Bio should provide details about your experiences, personality, skills, interests, goals, and what you plan to offer to employers.

Consider the content you post or share