How to Nail Your Interview and Land Your Next Job

Preparing for the Interview
Read everything you can about the company to which you're applying. Use LinkedIn and leverage people in your professional network to meet and talk to the company's current and former employees to gain insights about working there. Sprinkling this inside knowledge throughout your interview shows your employer that you are serious about working for them.
As far as appearance, there's nothing wrong with business attire for men and women. But it's often more impressive to dress in a style that matches the employer's dress code. Showing that you know their dress code illustrates the diligence with which you prepared for the interview — the same care you would presumably bring to the role. It can also help the interviewer visualize you as a part of the team, and not just as one of many job applicants.
Plan to be at your interview half an hour early. That way, if there's a traffic jam or other unanticipated delay, you can still arrive on schedule. Showing up early demonstrates that you can be punctual, that you plan ahead, and that you are hungry for the opportunity. If you're interviewing remotely, log on early to ensure that there will be no technical difficulties on your end during the interview. Also, use a simple, clean background as well that conveys your professionalism.
Be prepared to show — not just tell — the interviewer what you've accomplished in your career. Supplement the resume and cover letter you've sent them with additional visuals — whether a handout with a colorful graph you provide in-person or a link to online work samples you screen share for a remote interview. The more effort you put in, the more your prospective employer will notice.
Interviewing Effectively
Whether you're interviewing in-person or via video conference, make regular eye contact and speak audibly. Answer the interviewer's questions completely but concisely. Share how, if selected, you can immediately add value to their team. And, of course, emphasize your professional and relevant personal strengths and experiences as your interview progresses. Communicating effectively during an interview gives interviewers insight into how well you communicate under pressure — a skill employers find invaluable.
When the interviewer finishes asking you questions, be prepared with questions of your own. Avoid asking questions whose answers you can find on their website. Instead, ask questions that provide you with additional insights about the company, give you other opportunities to impress the interviewer with your preparation, and show how committed you are to working for them.
Consider questions like, "How is success measured in the role for which I'm applying? Or "How does this role contribute to the organization's long-term vision?" to keep the dialogue going.
Following up
In an era of smartphones and digital technology, there's little excuse not to shoot the interviewer a quick email thanking them for their time within 24 hours. Want to stand out? Write more than the standard couple of sentences thanking the interviewer for their time.
Perhaps you discussed a piece of software during your interview about which you were unfamiliar. Write a thank-you note that details an article you read or a video you watched about that software after the interview to familiarize yourself with it. Or include a link to an article on a subject your interviewer noted was of interest to them.
Employers are flooded with resumes, so personalize your thank-you note to make your job application more memorable.