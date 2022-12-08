How to prepare your career for a recession

Economic hardships come with many challenges for those in the career world. Pay cuts, layoffs, and hiring freezes become the order of the day. But how do you ensure any of these don't find you off-guard? Here are a few tips for job seekers on how to recession-proof their careers.

1. Diversify your skill set

The first step is to ensure you're not putting all your eggs in one basket. If you're only qualified for one type of job, you're at a higher risk of being laid off if the economy takes a turn for the worse.

Start thinking about ways you can branch out and learn new skills that can make you more valuable to employers. For instance, if you're in a customer service role, can you also learn how to use basic office software like Excel or Word? Can you take on additional responsibilities at work?

2. Look for open positions

The second step is to start looking for open positions now, even if you're not actively job hunting. Recessions often lead to a decrease in hiring, but that doesn't mean there aren't any jobs available. There are still industries that are always hiring despite the hard times.

Keep your eye on job boards and company websites, and apply for any roles that look like a good fit. You never know when a recession might hit, so it's always better to be prepared.

3. Have back-up plans

Are you prepared in case things don't go as planned? Do you have a backup plan for your career?

Recessions can be unpredictable, and it's always important to have a Plan B. Perhaps you can freelance or start your own business if you're laid off. Or maybe you can pursue a different career path altogether.

No matter what, make sure you have a few career backup plans in case the worst happens. That way, you'll be prepared for anything that comes your way.

Bottom line