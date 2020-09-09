How to rebound from a job application rejection

But it's important not to do this for several reasons. The first is that the job offer they made may fall through, or they may realize very quickly that the candidate they hired is the wrong fit. You may have been second on the list, but if you don't handle that initial rejection professionally, they may not reach out to you as a backup.

Further, maybe you made a great impression, but their supervisor overruled the interviewer's hiring recommendation for some reason. That interviewer may have a line on another similar opportunity with another firm, and may be willing or working to help you land that opportunity. But if they receive a profanity-laden email from you shortly after they start making calls, that opportunity is as good as gone.

And if you do respond in a spectacularly unprofessional fashion, expect that to get around. People talk, and if your rejection letter response becomes cocktail party fodder, you may find yourself with fewer and fewer callbacks from firms in your industry.