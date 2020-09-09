How to rebound from a job application rejection

Job application rejections hurt. When you've sent out dozens — or even hundreds of resumes — out, you've finally gotten a call-back, and you're pretty sure you nailed the interview and the skills test, it can be downright awful to get an email saying you didn't get the job. Those emails are often only a line or two and don't convey precisely why you didn't get the job — and whether there was anything you could have done that would have changed the outcome.
If the news hits you really hard, and you're too busy beating yourself up to respond, or alternatively, you're tempted to give the hiring manager a piece of your mind, stop. Take a deep breath and remind yourself that no matter how badly you wanted or needed the job, this rejection is not the end of the world. Handle it with professionalism and put it into proper perspective to position yourself best to continue your job search.
Follow up with the employer
If you receive a rejection letter, politely let the employer know that you appreciate their consideration and hope they'll keep you in mind for future opportunities; Include specific anecdotes or company details, if possible. Many job applicants fail to send any response, usually out of frustration. Sometimes rejected job applicants mistakenly send letters voicing their disappointment — and even anger — at not getting the role.
But it's important not to do this for several reasons. The first is that the job offer they made may fall through, or they may realize very quickly that the candidate they hired is the wrong fit. You may have been second on the list, but if you don't handle that initial rejection professionally, they may not reach out to you as a backup.
Further, maybe you made a great impression, but their supervisor overruled the interviewer's hiring recommendation for some reason. That interviewer may have a line on another similar opportunity with another firm, and may be willing or working to help you land that opportunity. But if they receive a profanity-laden email from you shortly after they start making calls, that opportunity is as good as gone.
And if you do respond in a spectacularly unprofessional fashion, expect that to get around. People talk, and if your rejection letter response becomes cocktail party fodder, you may find yourself with fewer and fewer callbacks from firms in your industry.
When you do respond, take the opportunity to ask for constructive criticism. Perhaps there's something the interviewer noticed about your answers or pitch that could be improved and may be willing to share that with you. Feel free to reference a detail from the interview in your response, perhaps by sharing a relevant article you may think might be of interest. A thoughtful response to a rejection letter can help ensure the interviewer remembers you and thinks of you when other positions open up at the firm.
Rest and reset
Yes, rejection hurts. But spending long periods agonizing over it is counterproductive. If you're unemployed, the bottom line is you still don't have a job; and if you're employed, you still don't have the job you want.
Take a minute to vent to a close friend or a family member. Candidly share your disappointment that you were not accepted for the specific position. Or if it's more useful for you to express these feelings in other ways, like journaling or painting, do so.
Then do something completely disconnected from job hunting. Don't think about this job, or any job, to avoid letting negative thoughts about the entire job search process overwhelm you. Instead, be completely present, whether you're exercising, or assembling furniture, or cooking a large meal.
When you return to the job search process, take time to reflect on what you did right and what you might have improved during this last application process. Write both down on a sheet of paper. Then, write down tangible ways you can fix the things that require improvement. By performing this kind of self-assessment, you can use your rejection as an opportunity to grow and become an even more competitive applicant.
Begin or continue applying for the next desired opening. Use affirmations and mantras to keep you motivated and beat back pessimism. Share your job search progress with those friends and family most likely to provide you with the encouragement you need. And keep applying. With high levels of unemployment, sometimes, landing a gig does come down to a numbers game. But you'll get the job you want if you keep working at it.