How to shorten your resume in 6 simple ways

If you are looking for a job, one thing that should concern you is the length of your resume. Typically, resume length grows as we advance education or gain more experience. At times, we are tempted to write all the best information about us, making the resume look more like a report.
You should always know one thing; a resume is a sales pitch and not a book report. Even if you have been working for the last three decades and possess several degrees, you have to find ways to make it short. If it is too long, there is a high likelihood that it will get ignored.
According to Forbes, it's possible to make your curriculum vitae short and still convey your worth. Here are 6 ways to do it:
1. Only include relevant information
As you know, different jobs require different skills and experiences. Even if you possess a thousand skills, only include those relevant to the job you are applying for. Imagine you have worked as a project manager for five years and a data analyst for another five years. When applying for a data analyst job, you don't have to include experience and skills gained as a project manager.
2. Consider using keywords
Today, most companies are using resume screeners to filter out job applicants. The screener compares the information you have provided in the resume with the job requirements to see if you are a good match. As you read a job advert, take note of the skills and experience required. Use these as keywords to draft a small resume that is friendly for the applicant tracking systems.
3. Keep the objective statement short but objective
If you are used to long objective statements, please stop it. According to Top Resume, this statement should be two to three lines. This is enough to capture your skills and experience and how they connect to your career objectives.
4. Focus more on accomplishments
For some people, the resume is more about the job description. This is wrong. If you are highlighting your experiences, be clear about what you accomplished in a specific role and not everything that the role entailed. You can even use bullet points to make it short and clear.
5. Always use bullet points
If you use paragraphs, there is a high likelihood that your resume will be long. Why not use bullet points instead? This not only makes your curriculum vitae short but also makes information easy to read and digest.
6. Be cautious with wording
As noted by Forbes Women, most resumes are long due to poor wording. Avoid passive voice and instead use active, powerful language. Wordiness makes your resume bloated and hard to read. More importantly, it obscures your accomplishments.
The bottom line
For most people, it's always a struggle to sum up their entire career in one or two pages, but it's possible. For your information, an employer has less than 10 seconds to go through your resume and decide if you should receive further consideration. Thus, you need to master the art of making your resume short.