How to shorten your resume in 6 simple ways

Today, most companies are using resume screeners to filter out job applicants. The screener compares the information you have provided in the resume with the job requirements to see if you are a good match. As you read a job advert, take note of the skills and experience required. Use these as keywords to draft a small resume that is friendly for the applicant tracking systems.

3. Keep the objective statement short but objective

If you are used to long objective statements, please stop it. According to Top Resume, this statement should be two to three lines. This is enough to capture your skills and experience and how they connect to your career objectives.

4. Focus more on accomplishments

For some people, the resume is more about the job description. This is wrong. If you are highlighting your experiences, be clear about what you accomplished in a specific role and not everything that the role entailed. You can even use bullet points to make it short and clear.

5. Always use bullet points