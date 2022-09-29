How to talk about salary expectations: a guide for job seekers

When it comes to job interviews, salary negotiations are an essential part of the interview process. But it can be difficult to know how to approach the topic. Whether you're a first-time job seeker or a seasoned professional, the question of how to discuss your salary expectations can be a daunting one. Do you blurt out a number and hope for the best? Lowball yourself and risk leaving money on the table? Or try to gauge what the company is willing to pay and adjust your expectations accordingly?

If you're looking for some guidance on how to talk about salary expectations in a job interview, you're in luck. We've compiled a list of tips to help you navigate this tricky conversation.

Do your research

You should know the going rate for your position in your region. You can find this information by talking to people in your network who hold similar positions, looking at job postings online, or consulting salary databases like Glassdoor, Indeed, or PayScale.

This research will give you a good idea of the range of salaries that are being paid for your position, and will help you to have a realistic expectation of what you should be paid.

Let the employer take the lead on salary

When an employer brings up the topic of salary, they are usually trying to gauge what you are worth to the company. If you bring up the topic first, especially too early in the process, it shows that you are eager for the job and may accept a lower salary than you are worth. By waiting for the employer to bring up the topic, you are sending the message that you are confident in your value and are not desperate for the job. This will give you more negotiating power and may help you get the salary you deserve.

However, if they don't bring up the salary topic, you can broach the topic after you've been through the initial interview process and have been extended a job offer.

Express your value and be confident

When the topic of salary expectations does come up, be prepared to give a clear and concise answer. This is your chance to sell yourself and highlight your unique qualifications. It's important to remember that you are worth what you are asking for. Don't be afraid to assert yourself and your worth.

It is usually best to quote a range rather than a specific number. This shows that you are open to negotiation and are not set on a particular salary. For example, if you are hoping for a salary of $50,000, you could tell the interviewer that you are looking for a salary in the range of $50,000-$60,000.

If you have done your research and you know what the going rate for your position is in your region, then you will have the confidence you need to stand your ground during negotiations.

Be flexible

If an employer offers you a lower salary than you expected, be prepared to counter with a reasonable compromise. This doesn't mean that you should immediately accept a lower salary than you wanted. Instead, try to negotiate a salary that is fair for both you and the employer.

For example, if you were expecting a salary of $50,000 per year but the employer offers you $40,000, you could counter with an offer of $45,000. This shows that you are willing to be flexible, but that you also expect to be paid a fair wage for your work.

Avoid extremes

When it comes to salary expectations, it's important to avoid extremes. This means not lowballing yourself or asking for an exorbitant amount of money. Be reasonable in your expectations, and remember that the employer has budget constraints. If you ask for too little, you may be underpaid. If you ask for too much, you may price yourself out of the job.

Be prepared to explain your reasoning

If you are asked why you are asking for a certain salary, you should be prepared to explain your reasoning. You can back up your request with data or previous experience. For instance, you might say something like, "Based on my research, I believe that this is a reasonable and fair salary for this position."

Alternatively, you might say something like, "I am asking for $X per year because that is what I was making at my previous job. I have X years of experience in this field and I believe that my experience is worth that salary."

By being prepared to explain your reasoning, you can show the employer that you are knowledgeable about your worth and that you are not just making a random salary request.

Bottom line