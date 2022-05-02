How wetsuits work

Wetsuits are usually worn by swimmers, divers or surfers in order to keep their body warm in cold water. In addition to providing insulation, they can also help with buoyancy, reducing drag and abrasion resistance. But how does such a thin layer of material actually keep the body warm? Let’s take a dive into the science behind wetsuits.

Thermodynamics

The second law of thermodynamics says that heat gets transferred from warm things, which have more energy, to cool things, which have less energy. Humans have an average body temperature of 98.6 F. Since this is typically warmer than the air or water, heat usually flows from the body into the air or water, and the body rapidly starts to cool.

Because liquid water molecules are more densely packed than air molecules, water is better at conducting heat than air. Water carries heat energy away from the body around 25 to 40 times faster than air. This means that cold ocean water will suck heat away from your body faster than cold air.

For example, on a 60-degree day, someone would probably feel comfortable outdoors but would most likely start to shiver within minutes while swimming in the same temperature water.

How do wetsuits work?

Wetsuits insulate swimmers, helping them retain body heat and avoid hypothermia. In order to do this, wetsuits actually use a layer of water, along with other layers of material.

The outer layer is tough and somewhat water-resistant to keep most of the cold water out. Then there is a layer of neoprene.

Neoprene is a type of rubber that contains small bubbles of nitrogen gas. These pockets of gas don’t conduct heat as easily as water does, so this layer is important in keeping the body warm.

Some wetsuits then have a layer of heat-reflecting metal like titanium or copper.

Closest to the skin is actually a thin layer of water, which is how wetsuits get their name. The wetsuit is designed to let in some water and trap it with the insulating layers. Body heat then warms the trapped layer of water because of conduction, and then the warm water helps the wearer keep warm.

The wetsuit must fit tightly or the layer of water will be too wide to keep warm.

The first wetsuit

As with many inventions, there is a dispute over who made the first wetsuit. Hugh Bradner, an American physicist who loved to dive, may have made the first wetsuit out of neoprene in 1952. After World War II, he wanted to improve on the drysuit used by the U.S. Navy’s underwater demolition teams. He wanted to find a way for divers to avoid hypothermia and still be able to move freely in the water. The next year, Bradner ran studies on Navy SEALs outfitted in his neoprene suit, which is where much of the data about how to build wetsuits came from.

Other inventors had the same goals. Jack O’Neill was a surfer in the 1950s and was looking for a way to stay in the water longer. He experimented with different combinations of rubber suits, finally settling on neoprene because it was flexible and a good insulator. O’Neill began to make neoprene wetsuits for himself and other California surfers. He set up a shop on the beach and grew his business into what is a multibillion-dollar industry today.

Wetsuits and water temperatures

According to the USA Triathlon’s wetsuit rules, the ideal water temperature range for using a wetsuit is between 50 and 78 degrees. If the water is any warmer, the swimmer could actually overheat due to the wetsuit’s insulative qualities. If the water is colder, it can be dangerous to swim in even in a wetsuit. Some wetsuits, however, are thicker, and the seams are sealed and taped, which makes them more suitable for colder temperatures. If temperatures are cold enough to make extremities go numb, it is recommended to also wear boots, gloves and hoods.

Drysuits

If swimmers will be in icy waters, like in the Arctic or Antarctic, they would opt for drysuits over wetsuits. Rather than letting in a layer of water, drysuits keep out all water and require a user to wear clothing underneath in order to retain heat. These suits are much more bulky and restricting.

Thickness vs. mobility

There are different thicknesses and styles of wetsuits for different water conditions. Usually, the thicker the wetsuit, the warmer it keeps the wearer. However, the thicker it is, the less mobility it has as well. Most wetsuits are between 3 and 5 millimeters thick.

FAR infrared technology

Some wetsuits use FAR infrared technology to keep the wearer warm. The most common kind are suits that have mineral-enriched fibers that capture body heat and convert it to FAR infrared rays.

A FAR infrared ray is a spectrum of sunlight with a wavelength between 4-1000 microns. NASA discovered that a FAR infrared ray between 6-14 microns is capable of penetrating the human body, raising body temperature while improving circulation and stimulating cell growth.

Using this technology allows the swimmer to wear a thinner wetsuit in colder water, increasing flexibility. Normal wetsuits are only able to insulate and reduce heat loss, but these wetsuits have the capacity to generate heat, keeping the core body temperature up.

Shark-bite-resistant wetsuits

In 2019, scientists at Australia's Flinders University began developing a lightweight material to be used in shark-bite-resistant wetsuits. The material is similar to Kevlar and is designed to help reduce blood loss, which is the leading cause of death from shark bites.

Flinders spin-off company, Shark Stop, applied sheets of the material to either side of neoprene in key areas where the most serious shark bites tend to occur, such as around the femoral artery.

The fabric was tested on great white sharks, as they are the species responsible for the most fatalities. The researchers found that the new fabric was more resistant to bites than standard neoprene and reduced the depth of a bite to a shallow laceration.