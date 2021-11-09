Human memory

Short-term memory

Short-term memory allows a person to recall a limited amount of information for a short period of time. Some scientists say this type of memory lasts from seconds to hours, while others believe it can last up to a few days. There is usually a specific limit on how much information a person can retain in active short-term memory — generally about seven items. However, this can be increased with practice.

Some scientists separate working memory from short-term memory, though the two overlap. Working memory is the ability of our brains to keep a limited amount of information available long enough to use it. It helps process thoughts and plans, as well as carry out ideas. If you repeat a phone number to yourself over and over to remember it, you are using working memory.

Long-term memory

Long-term memory stores a wide range of memories and experiences. These last for years. The capacity of long-term memory is large, and there is no known limit to what we can remember. However, the quality of memories and their details may vary and change with time.

People are usually unaware of what is in their memory until they need specific information. They then use the process of retrieval to bring it to the forefront.