Human memory

Memory refers to the ability to store and retrieve information over time. Humans retain different types of memories for different lengths of time.
There’s no one place in the brain that is responsible for memory. Instead, several regions are involved. Emotional responses such as fear reside in a brain region called the amygdala. Memories of learned skills are associated with a region called the striatum. The hippocampus is crucial for forming, retaining and recalling declarative memories, and the temporal lobe plays an important role in forming and recalling memories.
A memory occurs when many connected neurons, or nerve cells, fire in a specific pattern.
Memory stages
The process of forming a memory involves encoding, storing, retaining and recalling information and past experiences. It began when we were born and occurs continuously.
For something to become a memory, it first must be picked up by one or more of our senses.
Sensory memory
Sensory memory is a very brief recall of a sensory experience such as what someone just saw or heard. This is usually only up to three seconds, but the processing of memories and other information begins in this stage. If a person pays attention to sensory input, then the information may move into short-term and then long-term memory. If not, a person quickly forgets it.
Short-term memory
Short-term memory allows a person to recall a limited amount of information for a short period of time. Some scientists say this type of memory lasts from seconds to hours, while others believe it can last up to a few days. There is usually a specific limit on how much information a person can retain in active short-term memory — generally about seven items. However, this can be increased with practice.
Some scientists separate working memory from short-term memory, though the two overlap. Working memory is the ability of our brains to keep a limited amount of information available long enough to use it. It helps process thoughts and plans, as well as carry out ideas. If you repeat a phone number to yourself over and over to remember it, you are using working memory.
Long-term memory
Long-term memory stores a wide range of memories and experiences. These last for years. The capacity of long-term memory is large, and there is no known limit to what we can remember. However, the quality of memories and their details may vary and change with time.
People are usually unaware of what is in their memory until they need specific information. They then use the process of retrieval to bring it to the forefront.
Sensory input
Sensory memory
Examples: registering sounds on a walk, briefly acknowledging something in your field of vision
Unattended information is lost
Attention
Short-term memory
Examples: remembering a string of 5-7 words and repeating it back, remembering a phone number while getting a pen to write it down
Maintenance rehearsal is used to keep information in short-term memory
Unrehearsed information is lost
Encoding
Long-term memory
Examples: past events, facts, learned skills
Some information may be lost over time
Retrieval
Types of memory
Most researchers divide long-term memory into two subcategories: explicit and implicit.
Explicit memory refers to experiences that can be intentionally and consciously remembered. This includes such things as past events, facts or things a person learns. Two types of explicit memories include semantic memory and episodic memory.
Implicit memory unconsciously builds up. It influences a person’s behavior, even if they are unaware of it. This type of memory includes skills you have learned or your body’s unthinking responses like tensing up when you see something you are afraid of. Categories of implicit memory include procedural memory, priming and classical conditioning.
In general, explicit memories are easier to form than implicit memories. It takes less time to memorize a country’s capital than it does to learn how to play an instrument. But implicit memories stick around more easily. Once you’ve learned how to ride a bike, you’re not likely to forget.
Explicit memory
Requires conscious awareness
Semantic memory
Facts and common knowledge
Examples: the first president, the names of colors
Episodic memory
Personally experienced events
Examples: childhood birthday, a vacation
Implicit memory
Does not require conscious awareness
Procedural memory
Motor and cognitive skills
Examples: walking, driving, playing an instrument, riding a bike
Though people have to learn and remember procedural skills at first, eventually these tasks become automatic.
Priming
Enhanced identification of objects or words
Example: exposing someone to the word “yellow” will evoke a faster response to the word “banana” than it would to an unrelated word like “television”
Classical conditioning
Perform a behavior in response to certain experiences
Examples: hearing a notification chime in public and instinctively reaching for your phone, avoiding a type of food that once gave you food poisoning
Unreliable memories
The brain does not record memories perfectly, so memory is never an exact replica of what we have experienced. Memories may also change or disappear over time.
The brain has more than 100 billion neurons. Each time a memory is revisited, the pathways between them are rewired, altering the brain physically and the memory chemically. Numerous studies suggest that memories are not reliable, even when a person remembers something very clearly.
In a 2015 study, in just a few hours, researchers were able to convince innocent people that they had committed serious crimes, such as assault with a weapon, in their teenage years.
False memory
Collective misremembering about Nelson Mandela’s death led to the phenomenon known as the Mandela Effect. InScience, Page C2
Memory loss
Memory loss, or amnesia, is often associated with aging, but there are a number of things that can trigger short-term or long-term memory loss, including injury to the brain, medications, a traumatic event or chronic alcoholism.
If memory loss and other related symptoms are severe enough to interfere with daily life, it is referred to as dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia.
The most famous case study of amnesia is Henry Molaison, known as H.M. In 1953, he had parts of his brain removed as a final attempt of treatment for severe seizures. Afterward, H.M. remembered much of his childhood, but he was unable to form new memories. People who worked with him for decades had to reintroduce themselves with every visit.
Photographic memory?
Some people have unusually good memories, but there is no scientific evidence anyone has a so-called photographic memory. The brain cannot perfectly record information. However, people with hyperthymesia, a rare condition, may remember nearly every event of their life with great precision.
Improving memory
Some people can increase their short-term memory capacity with practice. Some strategies for improving memory include:
Developing mnemonic devices or memory associations
Chunking: the process of organizing information into smaller groupings, which can increase the number of items that can be held in short-term memory
Doing brain teasers and puzzles
Performing cardiovascular exercise to promote brain health.