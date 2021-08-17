 Skip to main content
Hurricane season still ahead of average pace, but lagging 2020
The 2021 Atlantic season is now up to eight named storms after Henri formed on Monday. On average, it takes until September to get that many. At this point in record-breaking 2020, we were up to 11 (Kyle). But other years had more hurricanes by this date.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

