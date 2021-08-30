 Skip to main content
Ida's remnant rain could be heavier in northern, western tiers of Va.
Rain from Ida will move across Virginia between late Tuesday and early Thursday. Several inches could fall in a swath near the track of the remnant low, most likely north and west of Charlottesville, with spotty downpours elsewhere. Look for updates this week.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

