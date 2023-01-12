Identifying trees

Scientists say there are more than 60,000 tree species worldwide. When it comes to identifying a species, there are many different characteristics that can be used — from its leaves to where it is located. This page explains the identifying features of trees and illustrates examples of various types within the categories. To find out what a specific tree is, a scientific key can be used. (One can be found online at the Arbor Day Foundation.)
Identifying features
Leaves: When leaves are present, they are the most commonly used feature in identification because many leaf shapes are distinctive.
Leaves are either deciduous or evergreen. Deciduous leaves shed annually, while evergreen leaves remain on the tree for one or more years. Most broad-leaved trees such as oaks, maples and hickories are deciduous. Most cone-bearing trees such as pines, spruces and firs are evergreen.
If a tree has shed its leaves, the following characteristics can be helpful in identifying the species.
Twigs: These are slender stems near the ends of branches. Twig features are useful to observe in winter when many trees have no leaves.
Bark: The color and texture of the tree trunk and branches vary from one species to another.
Reproductive parts: These include flowers, seeds, nuts, pods, cones or other seed-containing parts. They are unique to the species of tree.
Form: This is the tree’s overall size and shape.
Location: Different species prefer different environments, so the location where trees grow naturally can help identity them.
Leaf Margins
All tree leaves have edges that are either smooth or serrated. They can then be further classified based on unique characteristics. Here are eight examples of different types of leaf margins.
Entire
Wavy
Finely toothed
Coarsely toothed
Doubly toothed
Incurved Teeth
Bluntly toothed
Lobed
Leaf placement
Opposite
Alternate
Leaf forms
Needle-like
Scale-like
Palmately lobed, simple
Pinnately lobed, simple
Palmately compound
Pinnately compound
Twig features
Terminal Bud
Lenticles (pores)
Leaf scar
Lateral Bud
Pith
Bark examples
Smooth
Shaggy
Blocky
Furrowed
Tree Examples
Flowering Dogwood
Leaves: wavy, opposite, simple
Twigs: slender, waxy coating
Bark: gray-brown, blocky
Flowers: tightly clustered, with four white (occasionally pink) petal-like bracts
Fruit: bright red, oval, berry-like
Mature size: 20-30 feet high, 6-8 inches in diameter
Northern Red oak
Leaves: sharply pointed lobes, alternate, simple
Twigs: thick, smooth, end buds large
Bark: smooth and gray on young trees, thick and broken by shallow fissures on older trees
Flowers: males in hanging catkins, females on short spikes
Fruit: nearly round acorn
Mature size: 70-90 feet high, 2-3 feet in diameter
Shortleaf pine
Needles: slender, dark green, in clusters of two or three
Twigs: green and purple on young trees, red-brown on older trees
Bark: irregularly shaped plates covered with thin, reddish scales
Flowers: males red to yellow in clumps at the ends of twigs, females green to red and prickly
Cones: egg-shaped, short spine at the tip of each scale
Mature size: 80-100 feet high, 2-3 feet in diameter
Green ash
Leaves: finely toothed, opposite, pinnately compound
Twigs: thick to medium, large end buds flanked by two side buds
Bark: ashy gray to brown, interlacing corky ridges, older trees may be scaly
Flowers: males and females usually on separate trees, lack petals
Fruit: narrow, flat and winged
Mature size: 60-70 feet high, 1.5 feet in diameter