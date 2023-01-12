Identifying trees

Scientists say there are more than 60,000 tree species worldwide. When it comes to identifying a species, there are many different characteristics that can be used — from its leaves to where it is located. This page explains the identifying features of trees and illustrates examples of various types within the categories. To find out what a specific tree is, a scientific key can be used. (One can be found online at the Arbor Day Foundation.)

Identifying features

Leaves: When leaves are present, they are the most commonly used feature in identification because many leaf shapes are distinctive.

Leaves are either deciduous or evergreen. Deciduous leaves shed annually, while evergreen leaves remain on the tree for one or more years. Most broad-leaved trees such as oaks, maples and hickories are deciduous. Most cone-bearing trees such as pines, spruces and firs are evergreen.

If a tree has shed its leaves, the following characteristics can be helpful in identifying the species.

Twigs: These are slender stems near the ends of branches. Twig features are useful to observe in winter when many trees have no leaves.

Bark: The color and texture of the tree trunk and branches vary from one species to another.

Reproductive parts: These include flowers, seeds, nuts, pods, cones or other seed-containing parts. They are unique to the species of tree.

Form: This is the tree’s overall size and shape.

Location: Different species prefer different environments, so the location where trees grow naturally can help identity them.

Leaf Margins

All tree leaves have edges that are either smooth or serrated. They can then be further classified based on unique characteristics. Here are eight examples of different types of leaf margins.

Entire

Wavy

Finely toothed

Coarsely toothed

Doubly toothed

Incurved Teeth

Bluntly toothed

Lobed

Leaf placement

Opposite

Alternate

Leaf forms

Needle-like

Scale-like

Palmately lobed, simple

Pinnately lobed, simple

Palmately compound

Pinnately compound

Twig features

Terminal Bud

Lenticles (pores)

Leaf scar

Lateral Bud

Pith

Bark examples

Smooth

Shaggy

Blocky

Furrowed

Tree Examples

Flowering Dogwood

Leaves: wavy, opposite, simple

Twigs: slender, waxy coating

Bark: gray-brown, blocky

Flowers: tightly clustered, with four white (occasionally pink) petal-like bracts

Fruit: bright red, oval, berry-like

Mature size: 20-30 feet high, 6-8 inches in diameter

Northern Red oak

Leaves: sharply pointed lobes, alternate, simple

Twigs: thick, smooth, end buds large

Bark: smooth and gray on young trees, thick and broken by shallow fissures on older trees

Flowers: males in hanging catkins, females on short spikes

Fruit: nearly round acorn

Mature size: 70-90 feet high, 2-3 feet in diameter

Shortleaf pine

Needles: slender, dark green, in clusters of two or three

Twigs: green and purple on young trees, red-brown on older trees

Bark: irregularly shaped plates covered with thin, reddish scales

Flowers: males red to yellow in clumps at the ends of twigs, females green to red and prickly

Cones: egg-shaped, short spine at the tip of each scale

Mature size: 80-100 feet high, 2-3 feet in diameter

Green ash

Leaves: finely toothed, opposite, pinnately compound

Twigs: thick to medium, large end buds flanked by two side buds

Bark: ashy gray to brown, interlacing corky ridges, older trees may be scaly

Flowers: males and females usually on separate trees, lack petals

Fruit: narrow, flat and winged