Infrastructure talks crumble as Biden, GOP fail to make a deal
Related to this story
Most Popular
Before Kate Gordon’s eighth-inning at-bat Thursday, in a tied Women’s College World Series game against top seed Oklahoma, James Madison coach…
Chesterfield County School Board ended 7 teachers' contracts after a whirlwind school year with no public discussion
Seven teachers with Chesterfield County Public Schools will not return this coming school year after a School Board vote, a decision that drew…
Virginia Tech freshman linebacker Isimemen Etute, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, stemming from an incident on May 31 that left a Blacksburg resident dead.
Former Richmond officer leads effort to block parole of man who shot her and killed 3 in 1984 rampage
In October 1984, Cheryl Nici was a 24-year-old Richmond police officer working off duty outside the downtown Richmond Marriott hotel when a gu…
CHRISTIANSBURG — Details continued to emerge Thursday in the case of a Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged with killing a man on Memoria…
A Petersburg man who gained accolades by raising a $1,000 reward to help solve the 2019 murder of a young man he befriended was killed on Sund…
Richmond judge doesn't recuse himself after attorney for man shot by police says his mind is made up
A defense attorney is contending that a Richmond judge has already made up his mind and that her client, who is charged with two felonies after being shot by a Richmond police officer, may not get a fair trial.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
A 13-year-old Powhatan County boy died Tuesday of injuries he sustained in a May 23 crash on U.S. 60 in Powhatan that killed his 17-year-old s…
WATCH NOW: Kings Dominion cutting hours and not opening on certain weekdays in June, citing labor shortages
Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the operating hours at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA are similar …