If it flew, and that was very much a big if, the little helicopter would take to the skies on Mars five times — max — over a period of 31 days.

But over the past year, the plucky little helicopter known as Ingenuity has taken to the Martian skies 28 times, far exceeding expectations and giving scientists a new vantage point on the Red Planet.

Cost to develop

$80 million

Launch from Florida

July 30, 2020

Landed on Mars

Feb. 18, 2021

Weight on Earth

4 pounds

Length of rotors

About 4 feet

Mission to Mars

Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars tethered to the underbelly of the Perseverance Rover (above). After traveling some 300 million miles over seven months, Perseverance touched down in a dramatic landing in February 2021.

The rover, the size of an SUV, is conducting science experiments and gathering rocks and soil samples that NASA hopes will be returned to Earth in a future mission.

Ingenuity was something of an add-on, a technology demonstration that could prove useful for future missions and allow the space agency’s scientists to explore more of the Martian landscape than they could by land alone.

In flight

Ingenuity became the first test of powered flight on another planet. Over the past 13 months, it has traversed craters, taken photos of regions that would be hard to reach on the ground, and served as a surprisingly resilient scout that has adapted to the changing Martian atmosphere and survived its harsh dust storms and frigid nights.

Total flights

28

Total distance flown

4.3 miles

Total flight time

54 minutes

Fastest ground speed

12.3 mph

Highest altitude

39 feet

Ingenuity is powered by a solar panel that charges lithium-ion batteries. The helicopter flies on its own, without human control. It must take off, fly and land with minimal commands from Earth sent in advance. But flying an autonomous drone on Mars is not an easy feat. The atmosphere there is just 1% the density of Earth’s, so to generate lift, the helicopter’s blades have to spin incredibly fast — 2,500 rotations per minute.

From experiment to accomplishment

Given the thinness of the Martian atmosphere, the scientists and engineers weren’t sure the experiment would succeed at all.

“The helicopter has just far exceeded those initial expectations,” said Lori Glaze, the director of NASA’s planetary science division.

When the first flight, on April 19, 2021, was a success, NASA heralded it as a Wright Brothers moment.

“We built it as an experiment,” Glaze said. “So it didn’t necessarily have the flight-qualified parts that we use on the big missions like Perseverance. And so there was a risk that it wasn’t going to work.”

After its first flight, the helicopter successfully performed additional flights increasing distance and altitude. As it continued to perform, the scientists at NASA decided the helicopter could become an integral part of the mission. So NASA kept it flying.

Overcoming obstacles

The helicopter navigates with a camera that takes 30 pictures a second of the terrain below, each with a time stamp. But on its sixth flight, the time stamps were off. As a result, Ingenuity looked like it was being flown by a drunken driver. Still, it was able to land safely within 16 feet of its target.

During Flight 9, Ingenuity broke records for flight duration and cruise speed. It also flew over a crater that would be difficult to traverse with a ground vehicle like the Perseverance rover. But because Ingenuity was an experimental technology demonstration, engineers designed it to fly over largely flat terrain. The crater required the helicopter to reduce its speed and for engineers to tweak the navigation algorithm. The flight was a success.

Since then, Ingenuity has soldiered on, overcoming obstacle after obstacle. At one point in September, it detected an engine problem during its preflight checkout “and did exactly what it was supposed to do: It canceled the flight.” About a month later, the problem was fixed, and it returned to flight.

Then, on April 29, 2022, it took its last flight to date, No. 28, a quarter-of-a-mile jaunt that lasted two-and-a-half minutes.

Was Flight 28 the last?

Engineers and scientists at NASA are worried that the drone may be nearing the end of its life.

Winter is setting in on Mars. The dust is kicking up, coating Ingenuity’s solar panels and preventing it from fully charging its batteries. This month, for the first time since it landed on Mars more than a year ago, Ingenuity missed a planned communications session with Perseverance. (It relies on the rover to send data and receive commands from Earth.)

Mission controllers commanded Perseverance to spend almost an entire day listening for the helicopter. Finally, little Ingenuity phoned home. The radio link, NASA said, “was stable,” the helicopter was healthy, and the battery was charging at 41%.