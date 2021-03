Mary Draper (1732 – 1815) moved with her family from Philadelphia to the frontier near modern-day Blacksburg. She married in 1750, and in 1755, she and other family members were captured in a Shawnee raid and were taken to modern Ohio. Months later, Ingles escaped and traveled 500 or 600 miles back to Virginia. After publication in the 19th century of her story of captivity and escape, she became one of Virginia’s most famous frontierswomen.