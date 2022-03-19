Inside box

Inside
Wild ride: NASCAR drivers are getting ready for what could be a chaotic race on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Page C2
Paying tribute: Richmond’s Trevor Theunissen is running in honor of his late sister in the New York City Half Marathon. Page C2
Turnover trouble: VCU bitten by turnover bug once again as Rams’ season comes to an unceremonious end in NIT defeat at Wake Forest. Page C6
Correa contract: Minnesota signs All-Star Carlos Correa to big-money three-year deal in surprise move for slugging middle infielder. Page C6