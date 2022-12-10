Inside box

Inside
London to VCU: Freshman 6-8 forward Toibu Lawal, a native of London, is emerging for the Rams. Page C4
Trojans’ horse: QB Caleb Williams becomes the eighth player from Southern California to win the Heisman Trophy. Page C5
Another No. 1 bites the dust: Eighth-ranked Alabama comes back to beat Houston for its second victory over a top-ranked opponent this season. Page C5
Moroccan moment: Morocco knocks out Portugal 1-0, and France takes down England 2-1 to advance to the semifinals of the World Cup. Page C7