Inside box

Inside
Dukes back in gear: JMU returns from bye week to start crucial stretch of league play at New Hampshire on Saturday. Page B2
Slow it down: Coming off last season’s shootout, Alabama and Mississippi defenses would prefer history doesn’t repeat itself. Page B2
Braves’ world: Atlanta’s victory over Philadelphia on Thursday night gave the Braves their fourth straight NL East crown. Page B3
Help on the way: WR Curtis Samuel, a key offseason signee, is set to make his WFT debut Sunday at Atlanta. Page B6