Inside box

Inside

Cavs guard Clark comes up big: The sixth-year senior scores 18 points as Virginia tops FSU to win its ACC opener for the 15th consecutive year. Page C4

Road game gets away from Rams: Temple guard Khalif Battle scores 27 points and VCU commits 18 turnovers in a nonconference loss. Page C4

Shaking it up: Kansas State knocks off No. 3 TCU in overtime, potentially creating some decisions in the College Football Playoff. Page C5

New man in command: VMI hires former UR football coach Danny Rocco to lead its program. Page C7