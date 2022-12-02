Inside box

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cavs guard Clark comes up big: The sixth-year senior scores 18 points as Virginia tops FSU to win its ACC opener for the 15th consecutive year. Page C4

Road game gets away from Rams: Temple guard Khalif Battle scores 27 points and VCU commits 18 turnovers in a nonconference loss. Page C4

Shaking it up: Kansas State knocks off No. 3 TCU in overtime, potentially creating some decisions in the College Football Playoff. Page C5

New man in command: VMI hires former UR football coach Danny Rocco to lead its program. Page C7

Tight spot: Washington had a lot of tight ends — and has needed all of them this season. Page C7

