Inside box

End games: Snowboarding star Shaun White will retire after the Winter Olympics. Page C2

NBA caliber? Richmond coach Chris Mooney believes 6-foot-7 forward Tyler Burton has the talent to play in the NBA. Page C3

Round 1: With new football coaches at Virginia Tech and Virginia, the Hokies land considerably more state high school recruits than the Cavaliers. Page C3

Irish blessings: Leona Maguire becomes the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history, winning the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony by three strokes. Page C3

Cool down the stretch: No. 4 Steward holds fast in a loud atmosphere to beat No. 5 Benedictine 50-43. Page C6

