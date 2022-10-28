Inside box

Inside

Dale tops Battle of Chester: Thomas Dale slowed down L.C. Bird’s offense just enough for win in rivalry game. Page C4

Coming back: Hopewell’s Tre-Veyon Henderson scores twice as No. 2 Ohio State erases a fourth-quarter deficit to beat No. 13 Penn State. Page C5

Udinski spurs Spiders: Reece Udinski accounts for all four of UR’s TDs in a CAA triumph on the road over Maine. Page C6

Holding on: William & Mary stops a 2-point conversion to top Rhode Island. Page C6

Not holding on: Justin Verlander and Houston surrender a 5-0 lead in a loss to Philadelphia in the World Series opener. Page C7