Inside box

Inside

Sports forecasts for 2021: Wes McElroy looks into his crystal ball for the new year. Page C2

Hot Cowboys need help: Dallas has been on a roll in December, but the Cowboys will need a win Sunday and some help from Philadelphia on Sunday night to reach the playoffs. Page C6

Basketball Hall of Famer dies: Paul Westphal, a Phoenix Suns legend who led the franchise to multiple NBA Finals, battled brain cancer. Page C7