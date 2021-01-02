Inside box

 Skip to main content
Sports forecasts for 2021: Wes McElroy looks into his crystal ball for the new year. Page C2

Hot Cowboys need help: Dallas has been on a roll in December, but the Cowboys will need a win Sunday and some help from Philadelphia on Sunday night to reach the playoffs. Page C6

Basketball Hall of Famer dies: Paul Westphal, a Phoenix Suns legend who led the franchise to multiple NBA Finals, battled brain cancer. Page C7

Passing of a star runner: Hall of Famer Floyd Little, who helped keep the Denver Broncos from relocating, dies. Page C8

