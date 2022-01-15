Inside box

Inside
Coming back: Record-setting QB Brennan Armstrong announces he will return to UVA for another season. Page C2
Skyhawks triumph: L.C. Bird turns back Manchester behind Yuri Manns’ career-high 30-point effort. Page C3
Turning up the heat: Virginia Union’s defensive pressure wears down rival Virginia State in the second half of an 88-70 victory. Page C5
Old foes renew rivalry: The Dallas Cowboys’ first-round clash with the San Francisco 49ers highlights Sunday’s slate in the NFL playoffs.. Page C6