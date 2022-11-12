Inside box

Inside

Seven up: Virginia Tech suffers its seventh straight loss for the first time since 1951. Page C4

Pick-6: Jailin Walker returns an interception for a touchdown as JMU cruises past Old Dominion. Page C4

Late loss: No. 19 Liberty falls to Connecticut on a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. Page C5

Cavs lean on youth: Freshmen Isaac McKneely and Ryan Dunn stepped up for Virginia in win over Monmouth on Friday. Page C6