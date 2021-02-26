Inside box

Inside
Gators reign: St. Gertrude uses balanced scoring and strong defense to claim its first state championship since 1975. Page B2
New-look exhibitions? Spring training might feature some five-inning games and two-out innings. Page B2
Rivalry ramped up: The women’s lacrosse teams at UVA and Virginia Tech are enhanced by a bunch of Va. players on each roster. Page B4
Strife in Seattle: There are a lot of people to blame as Russell Wilson’s frustration continues to build with the Seahawks. Page B8