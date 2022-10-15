 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inside box

  • 0

Inside

Vols dance: Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal as time expires gives No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama. Page C5

Phillies bounce Braves: In front of raucous home crowd, Philadelphia returns to NLCS and eliminates reigning champion Atlanta. Page C7

With or without Wentz: Commanders could be without their QB after he fractured a finger during Thursday’s win. Page C7

Busch shut down: Kurt Busch says he won’t return to full-time racing next season as he continues to deal with effects from concussion. Page C7

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News