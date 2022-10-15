Inside box

Inside
Vols dance: Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal as time expires gives No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama. Page C5
Phillies bounce Braves: In front of raucous home crowd, Philadelphia returns to NLCS and eliminates reigning champion Atlanta. Page C7
With or without Wentz: Commanders could be without their QB after he fractured a finger during Thursday’s win. Page C7
Busch shut down: Kurt Busch says he won’t return to full-time racing next season as he continues to deal with effects from concussion. Page C7