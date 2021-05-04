Inside box

Inside
Dukes to hit road: James Madison will travel to Sam Houston for an FCS semifinal on a short week. Page B3
Flag delayed: Columnist Randy Hallman notes a caution flag should have been waved sooner after a tire got out of a pit crew’s control in Sunday’s race at Kansas City. Page B5
Lynch debuts: In his first major league start with the Royals, former Freeman and UVA standout Daniel Lynch impressed early with a wipeout slider. Page B8
Prep baseball preview: Get up to speed with names and teams to know as local players return to the diamond. Page B8