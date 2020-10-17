Inside this section
Page C3: Corey Seager goes yard for the fifth time in the NLCS as the Dodgers force a Game 7 against the Braves.
Page C3: Top scorer Emiliano Terzaghi exits with an injury as Kickers fall in an aggressive match at City Stadium.
Page C4: In his latest installment of Sports Memories, Jerry Lindquist argues track star Butch Spiegel deserves Hall of Fame consideration.
Page C8: The round of eight looks familiar for NASCAR Cup playoff competitors: trying to keep up with Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.