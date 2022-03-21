Insight - Actors

Did you know Harrison Ford was a carpenter by trade before he got his big break as an actor in “American Graffiti”? Or that Tim Allen of “Toy Story” and “The Santa Clause” was a courier for illegal drugs before he starred in “Home Improvement”? On the eve of the 2022 Oscars, we present a list of actors who made it big in Hollywood after starting out in another profession. (Please note that this list is for entertainment purposes only, so no wagering will be allowed.)