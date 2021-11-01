Insight - Chinese inventions

Although China has existed as a country for thousands of years, it has only within the past few decades begun to significantly expand its economic footprint on the global stage. The “open door” economic policy initiated by Deng Xiaoping in 1978 opened up China to foreign businesses that wanted to invest in the country, which heralded China’s economic transformation. But China also had a global impact on the world as early as thousands of years ago with the invention of four vital tools, all of which are still in use today. They are commonly known as the “four great inventions.”