Insight cover

In a country with a free press, it’s easy to take for granted the privilege of being informed about the government’s actions at a moment’s notice. But not every country is so lucky. According to the World Press Freedom Index, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Costa Rica enjoy the most press freedoms (out of 180 countries), while Djibouti, China, Turkmenistan, North Korea and Eritrea round out the bottom five. As the map below indicates, a majority of the world’s countries are in a “difficult” to “very serious” situation when it comes to gathering news. Below, learn more about how various countries in the world deal with press freedoms.