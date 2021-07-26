Insight UFOs

In 2020, as part of a stipulation in the huge COVID-19 relief and government funding bill approved by Congress, U.S. intelligence agencies and the Defense Department are now required to report on what they know about UFOs. The spending bill called for federal agencies to submit a report on “unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as ‘anomalous aerial vehicles’), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified.” The most significant statement of the nine-page report released last month: various branches of the U.S. military encountered 143 objects from 2004-2021 that have yet to be explained (the 144th was a “large, deflating balloon”).