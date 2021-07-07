In the last decade, superhero movies have punched and smashed their way to the top of the box office. Four of the top 11 highest-grossing films of all time (not adjusted for inflation) are “Avengers” movies, and the 12th is Marvel’s “Black Panther.” Scarlett Johansson has appeared in every “Avengers” film as the Black Widow, but this is the first time the character will take center stage as the lead. Johansson’s role as the Black Widow, as in the comics, evolved substantially in relation to her male counterparts (see sidebar at left). It’s quite different from the portrayal of popular early superheroines such as Wonder Woman, introduced in October 1941 and written by males for a primarily male audience. But the comics industry has recently shifted the portrayal and participation of women to give them more important roles to play, with films quickly catching up.