At funeral services at a Chesterfield church to mourn Irvo Otieno, there was also a call to remember him as a symbol of how mentally ill people are treated by law enforcement and the need for change.

"The disgrace was not that Irvo had mental problems. The disgrace is how you treated Irvo," the Rev. Al Sharpton told the mourners Wednesday at First Baptist Church of South Richmond.

Otieno, 28, of Henrico County, died at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County on March 6. Seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder.

Standing on a stage overlooking Otieno's bronze-colored coffin, covered in flowers, Sharpton repeatedly reminded the mourners that Otieno was handcuffed and shackled when he died, and reiterated his family's belief that his death was a result of being treated as a criminal and not as a mental patient, and should never have been taken to a jail.

"I was already concerned when I saw the tape and saw men — who were sworn to enforce the law and others who were called upon to deal with the ill — and they started to stack on top of Irvo," Sharpton said. "I know (Otieno) had an illness, but what was wrong with them?"