Isaac LOVING

LOVING, Isaac Lee "Ike," 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Jean Brooks; as well as other family, friends and his Grey's Point "Rivah" family. Ike was proud to have been a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and a Vietnam veteran. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Following a 2 p.m. interment in Green Lawn Cemetery, Bowling Green, a reception will be held at 4 p.m. at Richmond East Moose Lodge, 7167 Flag Ln., Mechanicsville.