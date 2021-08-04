 Skip to main content
Isaias brought tornadoes, rain and outages one year ago
Tropical Storm Isaias raced through eastern Virginia on the morning of Aug. 4, 2020. More than 200,000 lost power, and up to 7 inches of rain fell in Tidewater. The worst damage and several injuries resulted from tornadoes near Courtland, Suffolk and Kilmarnock.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

