It was another warm June for Va., but other regions were far hotter
Related to this story
Most Popular
He was last seen when he went for a run on Friday morning.
Roger Trenton Davis spent hard time in prison for possessing an amount of marijuana that, under laws that took effect July 1, in most circumstances would be punishable by no more than a $25 fine. He hopes to use his story to help spread the word.
On July 1, the Virginia gas tax crept up 5 cents to 26.2 cents per gallon, and the diesel fuel tax increased from 20.2 cents to 27 cents.
Da’Vonta McLaurin and Carleisha Greene began dating as teens.
Sabato said his tone has changed in recent years, and there are two reasons why: Donald Trump and Jan. 6.
Employers are understandably still confused about the ever-changing COVID-related employment rules and obligations.
Black fades to burgundy, to deep purple. Purple dulls to blue. A series of photos captured the injuries to Katie’s left eye, initially swollen shut, as the bruises encircling it faded and the swelling receded.
Breeze Airways’ inaugural flight from Richmond International Airport hadn’t departed yet on Thursday morning, but the co-founder of the new lo…
As delta variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death is among unvaccinated people
Among Virginians infected, hospitalized or killed by COVID-19 in the past six months, 99% were not fully vaccinated.
The COVID-19 pandemic also has thrown the hospitals into a staffing crisis with 1,547 direct-care jobs vacant in a workforce of 5,500 — a job vacancy rate of 28%.