It was another warm June for Va., but other regions were far hotter
Anomalous heat in the west and north led to the nation’s hottest June on record. In Virginia, June’s relatively modest warmth didn’t rank in our top 40. But it’s a trend: Nine of the past 10 years saw June’s statewide readings above the 20th-century average.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

