It's a great time to be a job seeker

Thinking about jumping into the job market? It’s a good idea! In March, the U.S. Dept. of Labor reported a record high 8.1 million job openings across the country. Many companies have remote options and are looking at job applicants in various locations. Let's take a look at how you can take advantage of this boom in jobs.

Search outside your local area

Don't limit yourself to jobs in your local area. With so many employers now fully remote, you can live in one state and work in another without ever having to leave your home. When you set up your job alerts on sites like LinkedIn, create your job search to include other states or cities or use the term remote. By seeking jobs outside your local area, you will have an even bigger pool of jobs to choose from.

Update your resume

Update your resume before you start applying for jobs. Making small tweaks can really set you above the competition. Highlight unique experiences and skills. Use numbers and results to draw attention to your job achievements. For example, have you helped increase open rates on marketing emails? Include that percentage or percentage increase!

Don't skip the cover letter