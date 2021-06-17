It's been a warm June so far, but not too extreme in Va.

A wide swath from Montana to Maine is already on pace for a record-hot June. Richmond is not, but here the first half of June was the warmest since 2011. It would take a serious spell of 100s to rival our monthly record, and that isn’t likely in the near term.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
