 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's been a warm June so far, but not too extreme in Va.
0 Comments

It's been a warm June so far, but not too extreme in Va.

  • 0

A wide swath from Montana to Maine is already on pace for a record-hot June. Richmond is not, but here the first half of June was the warmest since 2011. It would take a serious spell of 100s to rival our monthly record, and that isn’t likely in the near term.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News