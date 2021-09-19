 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's been a warm year so far in Va., but other regions rank higher
0 Comments

It's been a warm year so far in Va., but other regions rank higher

  • 0

Here’s a check on mean temperature rankings so far in 2021. Through the end of August, both Richmond and Virginia were tied for 20th-warmest year since the late 1800s. The national year-to-date ranking was 13th-warmest. Globally, 2021 is trending sixth-highest.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News