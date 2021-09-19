It's been a warm year so far in Va., but other regions rank higher

Here’s a check on mean temperature rankings so far in 2021. Through the end of August, both Richmond and Virginia were tied for 20th-warmest year since the late 1800s. The national year-to-date ranking was 13th-warmest. Globally, 2021 is trending sixth-highest.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today